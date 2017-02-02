FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Span-America Q1 earnings per share $0.35
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 2, 2017 / 9:28 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Span-America Q1 earnings per share $0.35

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Span-America Medical Systems Inc

* Span-America reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.35

* Q1 sales fell 29 percent to $15.2 million

* Span-America Medical Systems Inc- "our outlook for fiscal 2017 remains positive"

* Span-America Medical Systems Inc- "we expect medical sales to continue to show solid growth during remainder of fiscal 2017"

* Span-America Medical Systems Inc- for second half of fiscal 2017, expect consumer sales comparisons to improve compared with first half of fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.