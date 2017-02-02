FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Mettler-Toledo International reports Q4 2016 results
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 2, 2017 / 9:26 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Mettler-Toledo International reports Q4 2016 results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Mettler-toledo International Inc

* Mettler-Toledo International Inc. reports fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $5.17

* Q4 earnings per share view $5.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $5.28

* Q4 sales $709.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $701.8 million

* Mettler-Toledo International Inc - Management anticipates local currency sales growth in 2017 will be approximately 5.5%

* Mettler-Toledo International Inc says sales growth is expected to result in adjusted EPS in range of $16.55 to $16.75 in FY

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $16.55 to $16.75

* Mettler-Toledo International Inc - For Q1 2017, local currency sales growth is expected to be approximately 8%

* Mettler-Toledo International Inc - Sees Q1 adjusted eps in range of $3.05 to $3.10

* Sales in local currency increased 8% in quarter compared with prior year

* FY2017 earnings per share view $16.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mettler-Toledo International Inc- 2017 guidance incorporates impact of new accounting regulations related to tax impact of stock option deductions

* Q1 earnings per share view $2.78, revenue view $560.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.