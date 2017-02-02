FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Essex announces Q4 2016 results and 2017 guidance
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 2, 2017 / 9:28 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Essex announces Q4 2016 results and 2017 guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Essex Property Trust Inc

* Essex announces fourth quarter 2016 results and 2017 guidance

* Essex Property Trust Inc qtrly core FFO per share $2.81

* Essex Property Trust Inc qtrly total FFO per share $2.85

* Sees Q1 2017 core FFO per share $2.80 to $2.90

* Q4 FFO per share view $2.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Essex Property Trust Inc sees FY 2017 core FFO $11.48 to $11.88

* FY2017 FFO per share view $11.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Essex Property Trust Inc sees FY 2017 total FFO $11.46 to $11.86

* Essex Property Trust Inc- Company plans to start three new developments in 2017

* Q1 FFO per share view $2.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Essex Property Trust- Total development spending in 2017 for existing projects under construction and for projected new starts is expected to be $215 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.