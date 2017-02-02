BRIEF-Essex announces Q4 2016 results and 2017 guidance

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Essex Property Trust Inc

* Essex announces fourth quarter 2016 results and 2017 guidance

* Essex Property Trust Inc qtrly core FFO per share $2.81

* Essex Property Trust Inc qtrly total FFO per share $2.85

* Sees Q1 2017 core FFO per share $2.80 to $2.90

* Q4 FFO per share view $2.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Essex Property Trust Inc sees FY 2017 core FFO $11.48 to $11.88

* FY2017 FFO per share view $11.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Essex Property Trust Inc sees FY 2017 total FFO $11.46 to $11.86

* Essex Property Trust Inc- Company plans to start three new developments in 2017

* Q1 FFO per share view $2.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Essex Property Trust- Total development spending in 2017 for existing projects under construction and for projected new starts is expected to be $215 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: