February 2, 2017 / 9:33 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Computer Sciences Q3 earnings per share $0.21 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Computer Sciences Corp

* CSC delivers revenue growth, year-over-year and sequential commercial margin expansion and record adjusted free cash flow in third quarter 2017

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.81 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.21 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $2.75 to $3.00 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue rose 18.1 percent to $1.046 billion

* Q3 revenue view $1.89 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

