7 months ago
BRIEF-Selective Insurance Group reports Q4 EPS $0.67
February 2, 2017 / 9:21 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Selective Insurance Group reports Q4 EPS $0.67

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Selective Insurance Group Inc -

* Selective reports fourth quarter 2016 net income per diluted share of $0.67 and operating income per diluted share of $0.75

* Q4 operating earnings per share $0.75

* Q4 earnings per share $0.67

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net premiums written grew 9 pct

* Selective insurance group inc sees for 2017 catastrophe losses of 3.5 points

* Sees for 2017 statutory combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses of 90.5%

* Sees for 2017 after-tax investment income of $110 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

