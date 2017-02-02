FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Hartford Financial Services Group Q4 loss per share $0.22
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 2, 2017 / 9:46 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Hartford Financial Services Group Q4 loss per share $0.22

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Hartford Financial Services Group Inc

* The Hartford reports fourth quarter 2016 net loss per diluted share of $0.22 and core earnings per diluted share of $1.08

* Q4 core earnings per share $1.08

* Q4 loss per share $0.22

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hartford Financial Services Group Inc - Q4 2016 net investment income totaled $758 million, before tax, a 9% increase from Q4 2015

* Qtrly consolidated earned premiums $3,479 million versus $3,460 million last year

* Hartford Financial Services Group Inc - Book value per diluted share was $44.35 as of Dec. 31, 2016, up 3% compared with Dec. 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.