#Market News
February 2, 2017 / 9:48 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Enova announces Q4 and full year 2016 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Enova International Inc

* Enova announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.26

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $810 million to $880 million

* Q4 revenue $202.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $199.8 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Enova International Inc says gross profit margin was 51.8% in Q4 of 2016 compared to 59.4% in Q4 of 2015

* Enova International Inc - For Q1 of 2017, Enova expects total revenue of $180 million to $200 million

* Enova International Inc sees adjusted EBITDA of $35 million to $45 million for Q1 of 2017

* Enova International Inc sees adjusted EBITDA of $145 million to $175 million for full year 2017

* Q1 revenue view $195.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $850.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

