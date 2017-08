BRIEF-Kite Realty Group Trust Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.50

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Kite Realty Group Trust

* Kite Realty Group Trust reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 operating results

* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.50

* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $2.00 to $2.06

* Q4 FFO per share $0.49

* Kite Realty Group Trust sees 2017 increase in same-property NOI of 2.0% to 3.0% (excluding redevelopment)

* Kite Realty Group Trust sees 2017 year-end retail portfolio leased rate of 95% to 96%

* Same-Property NOI increased 3.6% in Q4 compared to same period in prior year

* Q4 FFO per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 FFO per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 FFO per share view $2.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S