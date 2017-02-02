FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Amgen reports Q4 EPS $2.59
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 2, 2017 / 9:31 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Amgen reports Q4 EPS $2.59

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc -

* Amgen reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue $6.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.74 billion

* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $11.80 to $12.60

* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $10.45 to $11.31

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $2.89

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $2.59

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $22.3 billion to $23.1 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures to be approximately $700 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $12.46, revenue view $23.31 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For full year 2017 expects gaap EPS in range of $10.45 to $11.31

* Sees 2017 share repurchases of approximately $2.5 billion to $3.5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.