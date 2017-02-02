BRIEF-Amgen reports Q4 EPS $2.59

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc -

* Amgen reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue $6.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.74 billion

* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $11.80 to $12.60

* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $10.45 to $11.31

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $2.89

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $2.59

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $22.3 billion to $23.1 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures to be approximately $700 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $12.46, revenue view $23.31 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 share repurchases of approximately $2.5 billion to $3.5 billion