BRIEF-Amgen reports Q4 EPS $2.59

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc -
* Amgen reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 revenue $6.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.74 billion
* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $11.80 to $12.60
* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $10.45 to $11.31
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $2.89
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $2.59
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $22.3 billion to $23.1 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 capital expenditures to be approximately $700 million
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $12.46, revenue view $23.31 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 capital expenditures to be approximately $700 million

* Sees 2017 share repurchases of approximately $2.5 billion to $3.5 billion