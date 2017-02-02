FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Bebe Stores Q2 loss per share $0.65
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 2, 2017 / 9:51 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Bebe Stores Q2 loss per share $0.65

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Bebe Stores Inc :

* Bebe Stores, Inc. announces second quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.65

* Q2 sales fell 16.8 percent to $101.9 million

* Q2 same store sales fell 10.5 percent

* Total capital expenditures for year are anticipated to be approximately $6 million

* Bebe Stores Inc - mall traffic was below expectations for first three weeks of current fiscal quarter ending january 21, 2017

* For fiscal year 2017, does not plan to open any new store locations

* Bebe Stores Inc - finished goods inventory per square foot is anticipated to decrease for remained of fiscal year compared to prior year

* Bebe Stores Inc - for fiscal year 2017, company to close up to 25 Bebe and outlet stores Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.