BRIEF-Bebe Stores Q2 loss per share $0.65

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Bebe Stores Inc :

* Bebe Stores, Inc. announces second quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.65

* Q2 sales fell 16.8 percent to $101.9 million

* Q2 same store sales fell 10.5 percent

* Total capital expenditures for year are anticipated to be approximately $6 million

* Bebe Stores Inc - mall traffic was below expectations for first three weeks of current fiscal quarter ending january 21, 2017

* For fiscal year 2017, does not plan to open any new store locations

* Bebe Stores Inc - finished goods inventory per square foot is anticipated to decrease for remained of fiscal year compared to prior year

* Bebe Stores Inc - for fiscal year 2017, company to close up to 25 Bebe and outlet stores Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: