Feb 2 (Reuters) - PennyMac Financial Services Inc -

* Reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results

* Q4 revenue $289.3 million

* Q4 earnings per share $1.00

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net assets under management were approximately $1.5 billion, essentially flat compared with September 30, 2016

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.82, revenue view $248.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: