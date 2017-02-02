FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-National fuel Gas reports Q1 EPS $1.04
#Market News
February 2, 2017 / 9:36 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-National fuel Gas reports Q1 EPS $1.04

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - National Fuel Gas Co -

* National Fuel reports first quarter earnings

* Q1 earnings per share $1.04

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raises fy 2017 earnings per share view to $3.10 to $3.30

* Q1 revenue $27.9 million

* Revising its earnings guidance for fiscal 2017 to a range of $3.10 to $3.30 per share

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.03, revenue view $2.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 consolidated capital expenditures $535 million - $645 million

* Sees total production of 155 bcfe to 175 bcfe in fy 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

