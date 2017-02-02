FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 2, 2017 / 11:37 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Mueller Water Products Q1 EPS $0.04

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Mueller Water Products Inc :

* Mueller water products reports 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 sales $167.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $181.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.04

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says authorized up to $250 million share repurchase

* Company's board of directors increased quarterly dividend by 33 percent to $0.04 per share

* Board also appointed J. Scott Hall as president and chief executive officer, effective january 23, 2017

* Hall succeeds Gregory E. Hyland, who has transitioned to role of executive chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

