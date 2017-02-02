BRIEF-Mueller Water Products Q1 EPS $0.04

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Mueller Water Products Inc :
* Mueller water products reports 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 sales $167.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $181.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.04
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says authorized up to $250 million share repurchase
* Company's board of directors increased quarterly dividend by 33 percent to $0.04 per share
* Board also appointed J. Scott Hall as president and chief executive officer, effective january 23, 2017
* Hall succeeds Gregory E. Hyland, who has transitioned to role of executive chairman