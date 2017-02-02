FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Johnson Controls prices $500 million senior notes offering
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 2, 2017 / 10:11 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Johnson Controls prices $500 million senior notes offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Johnson Controls International Plc :

* Johnson Controls prices $500 million senior notes offering

* Johnson Controls International Plc - priced a public offering of $500 million principal amount of fixed rate senior notes that mature in 2047

* Johnson Controls - announced that it priced a public offering of $500 million principal amount of fixed rate senior notes that mature in 2047

* Johnson Controls - $500 million principal amount of fixed rate senior notes bear interest at a rate of 4.500 pct per annum

* Johnson Controls - intends to use net proceeds from offering to repay outstanding commercial paper borrowings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.