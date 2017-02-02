FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-IntelliPharmaCeutics announces FDA acceptance for filing of marketing application for Rexista
February 2, 2017 / 10:28 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-IntelliPharmaCeutics announces FDA acceptance for filing of marketing application for Rexista

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc

* IntelliPharmaCeutics announces FDA acceptance for filing of NDA for Rexista (oxycodone hydrochloride extended release), an abuse deterrent opioid analgesic for the treatment of moderate to severe pain

* IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc - FDA set a target action date under prescription drug user fee act ("PDUFA") of September 25, 2017

* IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc - FDA has determined that company's application is sufficiently complete to permit a substantive review Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

