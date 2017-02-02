FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Post Holdings reports Q1 EPS $1.22
February 2, 2017 / 10:11 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Post Holdings reports Q1 EPS $1.22

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Post Holdings Inc -

* Post Holdings reports results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $1.22

* Q1 sales $1.25 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.24 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.62

* Updated adjusted ebitda non-gaap guidance range for fiscal year 2017 of $920-$950 million

* Post management continues to expect fiscal 2017 capital expenditures to range between $180-$200 million

* Maintenance capital expenditures for fiscal 2017 are expected to range between $120-$140 million

* Expect fiscal 2017 capital expenditures to range between $180-$200 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

