7 months ago
BRIEF-Crown Holdings reports Q4 EPS $0.47
#Market News
February 2, 2017 / 10:16 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Crown Holdings reports Q4 EPS $0.47

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Crown Holdings Inc -

* Reports fourth quarter 2016 results

* Sees Q1 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.65 to $0.75

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.71

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.80 to $4.00

* Q4 earnings per share $0.47

* Q4 sales $1.923 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.96 billion

* Share repurchase authorization for $1 billion in aggregate through end of 2019

* Management currently forecasts capital expenditures for 2017 of approximately $450 million

* Constructing a new beverage can facility in Jakarta, Indonesia, that is scheduled to begin commercial production in Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

