FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Solocal Group Q4 revenue falls 2 pct to 210 mln euros
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
February 3, 2017 / 7:28 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Solocal Group Q4 revenue falls 2 pct to 210 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Solocal Group SA :

* Q4 revenue down 2 percent to 210 million euros ($225.8 million)

* Q4 net profit 10 million euros versus loss 24 million euros year ago

* Q4 EBITDA is 58 million euros, +9 pct, EBITDA/revenue margin of 28%

* Sees 2017 internet revenue growth: +3 pct to +5 pct

* For 2017 expects EBITDA in 210-225 million euro range

* "Uncertainties which weighed on achievement of financial restructuring plan have slowed down the last quarter new order performance, which will restrain mid-year 2017 revenue growth"

* As of Dec 31, 2016, the group had a net cash position of 91 million euros

* Forcasts CAGR 2018-2020 internet revenue growth in high single-digits

* Forcasts CAGR 2018-2020 EBITDA growth in high single-digits

* For 2018 expects internet revenue growth by 9 percent

* For 2018 expects EBITDA growth by 5 percent Source text for eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9301 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.