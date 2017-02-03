BRIEF-Solocal Group Q4 revenue falls 2 pct to 210 mln euros

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Solocal Group SA :

* Q4 revenue down 2 percent to 210 million euros ($225.8 million)

* Q4 net profit 10 million euros versus loss 24 million euros year ago

* Q4 EBITDA is 58 million euros, +9 pct, EBITDA/revenue margin of 28%

* Sees 2017 internet revenue growth: +3 pct to +5 pct

* For 2017 expects EBITDA in 210-225 million euro range

* "Uncertainties which weighed on achievement of financial restructuring plan have slowed down the last quarter new order performance, which will restrain mid-year 2017 revenue growth"

* As of Dec 31, 2016, the group had a net cash position of 91 million euros

* Forcasts CAGR 2018-2020 internet revenue growth in high single-digits

* Forcasts CAGR 2018-2020 EBITDA growth in high single-digits

* For 2018 expects internet revenue growth by 9 percent

* For 2018 expects EBITDA growth by 5 percent Source text for eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9301 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)