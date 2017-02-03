FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Regis Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.03
February 3, 2017 / 11:14 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Regis Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Regis Corp :

* Regis reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.03

* Q2 revenue fell 5.9 percent to $424 million

* Q2 same store sales fell 3.6 percent

* Regis Corp says Q2 same-store sales for value concepts (excluding mastercuts) declined 2.5%

* Regis Corp says franchisees posted positive same-store sales in quarter

* Regis Corp - estimates shift of Christmas from Friday last year, to Sunday this year negatively impacted same-store sales rate by 120 basis points in quarter

* Regis Corp says Q2 service revenue was $323.2 million, a $17.3 million, or 5.1% decrease, compared to prior year quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

