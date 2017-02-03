BRIEF-Clorox reports Q2 EPS $1.14 from continuing operations

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Clorox Co

* Clorox reports q2 fiscal year 2017 results; updates fiscal year 2017 outlook behind strong sales growth

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $5.23 to $5.38 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $1.14 from continuing operations

* Sees fy 2017 sales up 3 to 4 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Clorox co - anticipates sales growth of 3 percent to 4 percent in fiscal year 2017

* Qtrly net sales $1,406 million versus $1,345 million last year

* Clorox co - continues to anticipate ebit margin expansion for fiscal year 2017 in range of 25 to 50 basis points

* Q2 revenue view $1.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.33, revenue view $5.97 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: