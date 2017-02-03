FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Clorox reports Q2 EPS $1.14 from continuing operations
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
Hundreds of Rohingya villagers blockaded as tensions spread
Myanmar
Hundreds of Rohingya villagers blockaded as tensions spread
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 3, 2017 / 11:58 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Clorox reports Q2 EPS $1.14 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Clorox Co

* Clorox reports q2 fiscal year 2017 results; updates fiscal year 2017 outlook behind strong sales growth

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $5.23 to $5.38 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $1.14 from continuing operations

* Sees fy 2017 sales up 3 to 4 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Clorox co - anticipates sales growth of 3 percent to 4 percent in fiscal year 2017

* Qtrly net sales $1,406 million versus $1,345 million last year

* Clorox co - continues to anticipate ebit margin expansion for fiscal year 2017 in range of 25 to 50 basis points

* Q2 revenue view $1.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.33, revenue view $5.97 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.