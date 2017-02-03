FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Kirkland's Q4 comparable store sales down 4.6 pct
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 3, 2017 / 11:58 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Kirkland's Q4 comparable store sales down 4.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Kirkland's Inc

* Kirkland's reports fourth quarter sales and updates 2016 outlook

* Q4 sales $203.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $209.1 million

* Kirkland's Inc - Comparable store sales for Q4 of fiscal 2016, including e-commerce sales, decreased 4.6 percent

* Kirkland's Inc - "We were not immune from broader trends impacting much of retail industry during Q4"

* In quarter, "trends proved to be more difficult than we anticipated"

* Kirkland's - "strong" sales on Black Friday offset by weak pre-holiday traffic in Dec

* Kirkland's - "improved" post-holiday sales were not enough to overcome December's "softness"

* Kirkland's Inc - heightened promotional activity had an impact on merchandise margin for quarter

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.56 to $0.61

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.