February 3, 2017 / 11:58 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Gorman-Rupp Q4 earnings per share $0.19

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Gorman-rupp Co

* Gorman-Rupp reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results

* Q4 sales fell 4.6 percent to $94.2 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.19

* Company's backlog of orders was $98.8 million at december 31, 2016 compared to $117.1 million at December 31, 2015

* Gorman-Rupp Co - capital additions for 2017 are planned to be in range of $8-$10 million, are expected to be financed through internally-generated funds

* "Backlog has been impacted by lower orders in petroleum and fire protection markets" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

