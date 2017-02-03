BRIEF-Cambrex Q4 adjusted earnings $1.23/shr from continuing operations

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Cambrex Corp

* Cambrex reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.23 from continuing operations

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.15 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 sales $178.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $175.1 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 7 to 11 percent

* Cambrex Corp sees 2017 adjusted income from continuing operations per share $2.94 - $3.06

* "Expect continued strong EBITDA and cash flows this year"

* Cambrex Corp sees 2017 capital expenditures $70 million - $75 million

* Cambrex Corp sees FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $168 and $174 million

* Cambrex Corp sees 2017 free cash flow $50 million - $60 million

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.97, revenue view $542.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S