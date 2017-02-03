FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Cambrex Q4 adjusted earnings $1.23/shr from continuing operations
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 3, 2017 / 11:53 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Cambrex Q4 adjusted earnings $1.23/shr from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Cambrex Corp

* Cambrex reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.23 from continuing operations

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.15 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 sales $178.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $175.1 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 7 to 11 percent

* Cambrex Corp sees 2017 adjusted income from continuing operations per share $2.94 - $3.06

* "Expect continued strong EBITDA and cash flows this year"

* Cambrex Corp sees 2017 capital expenditures $70 million - $75 million

* Cambrex Corp sees FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $168 and $174 million

* Cambrex Corp sees 2017 free cash flow $50 million - $60 million

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.97, revenue view $542.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.