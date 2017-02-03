FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Apollo Global Management Llc reports qtrly earnings per share $0.87
February 3, 2017 / 1:05 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Apollo Global Management Llc reports qtrly earnings per share $0.87

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Apollo Global Management Llc :

* Apollo Global Management Llc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Apollo Global Management Llc - qtrly GAAP earnings per share $0.87, economic earnings per share $0.98

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Apollo Global Management - total assets under management of $191.7 billion at end of Q4

* Apollo Global Management - total assets were $5.6 billion as of December 31, 2016, an increase of $1.1 billion, or 23pct, compared to december 31, 2015

* Apollo Global Management Llc - qtrly revenue $685.4 million versus $193.7 million

* Q4 revenue view $526.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Apollo global management llc - qtrly distributable earnings $226.2 million versus $130.6 million

* Apollo global management - qtrly distributable eps $0.55 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

