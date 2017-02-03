Feb 3 Hershey Co :
* Hershey announces fourth-quarter and full-year 2016
results; provides 2017 outlook
* Q4 earnings per share $0.55
* Q4 sales $1.97 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.98 billion
* Hershey Co says unfavorable foreign currency exchange
rates a 0.5 point and 0.7 point headwind in Q4 and full year,
respectively
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $4.72 to $4.81
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $4.54 to $4.65
* Sees FY 2017 sales up 2 to 3 percent
* Hershey Co says brands responded positively to halloween
and holiday investments and co gained 0.3 market share points in
each season
* Hershey Co says "international macroeconomic challenges
persist, especially in China, and we expect a slow start to year
in that segment"
* Hershey -estimate 2017 net sales growth of 2pct to 3pct,
including net benefit from acquisitions of about 0.5 points
* Hershey Co says in 2017, company anticipates its
effective tax rate to be between 28.5% and 29.0%
* Hershey Co says anticipates 2017 adjusted earnings per
share-diluted to increase 7pct to 9pct and be in $4.72 to $4.81
range
* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.64, revenue view $7.63
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Hershey Co says north america net sales were $1,690.1
million in Q4 of 2016, an increase of 3.8pct versus same period
last year
* Hershey Co says Q4 china net sales slightly below
forecast due to challenges in modern trade that persist given
current macroeconomic environment
* Hershey Co says in Q4 of 2016, china chocolate category
retail sales declined about 4%, same rate as second and q3
declines
