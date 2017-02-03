Feb 3 Atricure Inc :
* Atricure announces preliminary results for fourth quarter
and full year 2016
* Sees FY 2017 loss per share $0.88 to $0.96
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up about 13 to 15 percent
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $155.1 million
* Atricure Inc - "remain confident in our expectation for
ebitda profitability for full year 2018"
* Atricure Inc - preliminary and unaudited revenue for q4
2016 is expected to be approximately $41.2 million
* Adjusted EBITDA, a non-gaap measure, is projected to be a
loss in range of $4 to $6 million for 2017
* Q4 revenue view $42.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.88, revenue view $177.6
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
