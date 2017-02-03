Feb 3 Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc
* Pernix therapeutics provides update on arbitration
* Pernix therapeutics - pernix and gsk had been in
arbitration regarding claims related to treximet asset purchase
agreement and supply agreement
* Is reviewing opinions, including amount of interest, and
intends to work with gsk to conclude matter
* Tribunal also denied pernix's claim that gsk breached its
obligations under supply agreement
* Pernix therapeutics - on jan 31, , arbitration tribunal
issued opinions in favor of gsk, awarding it damages, fees in
amount of about $35 million, plus interes
* Pernix therapeutics holdings - pernix has already paid to
gsk, or into an escrow account, an aggregate of $16.5 million,
which will offset total award
