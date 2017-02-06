Feb 5 B2gold Corp
* B2Gold Corp. reports record 2016 gold production; Fekola
project mine construction ahead of schedule & now on target for
an October 2017 production start
* For 2017 sees consolidated gold production to be in range
of between 545,000 and 595,000 ounces
* Consolidated gold revenue in Q4 of 2016 was $181.2 million
compared to $139 million in Q4 of 2015
* Fekola project is ahead of schedule and is planning for an
October 2017 production start
* 2017 AISC are expected to be between $1,020 and $1,050 per
ounce of gold
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: