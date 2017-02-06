Feb 6 Kiadis Pharma NV :
* Kiadis Pharma issues clinical and regulatory progress update on ATIR101 and ATIR20
* Announce initiation of its randomized, controlled, transatlantic phase III trial with
ATIR101 (CR-AIR-009)
* Approximately 195 patients with acute leukemia will be enrolled in total in phase III
trial
* Patients to receive a haploidentical allogeneic HSCT using either Kiadis Pharma approach
with a single dose of ATIR101 or post-transplant cyclophosphamide approach
* Ongoing CR-AIR-008 trial continues to confirm safety profile of ATIR101
* Contingent on approval from EMA, Kiadis Pharma anticipates launching ATIR101(tm) in to
European market in 2018
* Kiadis Pharma expects first clinical trial data of ATIR201 to become available in the
second half of 2017
