BRIEF-General Dynamics awarded Navy's command N6 IT support contract
Feb 6 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc
* Diamond offshore announces fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.53
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* As of December 31, 2016, company's total contracted backlog was $3.6 billion, which represents 25 rig years of work
* Approximately 94 pct of company's available ultra-deepwater rig days for 2017 are contracted
* Qtrly total revenues $391.9 million
* Q4 revenue view $358.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Companies will retain existing management (Recasts, adds analyst comments)
* Gibraltar Industries sells US bar grating assets as part of previously announced US bar grating exit