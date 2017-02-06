Feb 6 Hasbro Inc :

* Hasbro reports first $5 billion revenue year with growth in revenue, operating profit and net earnings for full-year 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $1.52

* Q4 revenue $1.63 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.5 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.64 excluding items

* Hasbro inc says s board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.57 per common share

* Hasbro inc qtrly boys category revenue $552.3 million versus $569.8 million

* Hasbro inc says new dividend represents an increase of $0.06 per share, or 12%, from previous quarterly dividend of $0.51 per common share

* Hasbro inc qtrly games category revenue $518.7 million versus $465.8 million

* Qtrly preschool category revenue $164.8 million versus $170.9 million

* Hasbro inc qtrly girls category revenue $394.2 million versus $258.8 million

* Hasbro inc qtrly revenue from U.S. and Canada segment increased 10 percent to $757.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: