BRIEF-IHS Markit Ltd announces offering of senior notes
* IHS Markit Ltd says intends to offer $500 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes
Feb 6 IHeartCommunications Inc
* IHeartCommunications Inc announces the expiration of its private offer to exchange 10.0 pct senior notes due 2018 for newly-issued 11.25 pct priority guarantee notes due 2021
Feb 6 SunOpta Inc named Diamond Foods Inc executive David Colo as chief executive officer on Monday, months after the Canadian organic food company concluded a strategic review of its business.
* Icu Medical completes the acquisition of Hospira Infusion Systems from Pfizer