BRIEF-Gibraltar Industries to sell U.S. bar grating assets by its AMICO U.S. unit to unit of Nucor
* Gibraltar Industries sells US bar grating assets as part of previously announced US bar grating exit
Feb 6 Asanko Gold Inc
* Asanko Gold mine expansion update
* Permitting process for first phase of expansion has now been completed
* Asanko Gold Inc says expects to publish results of expansion definitive feasibility study in q1 2017
* Asanko Gold -front end engineering and design has commenced and is on track for completion in q2 2017
* Asanko Gold Inc - Asanko Gold Mine expansion projects will boost production to over 450,000 ounces a year by 2020
* Asanko Gold Inc says construction of conveyor is expected to begin in Q2 2017 and be completed in q4 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 6 Paris-based securities brokerage Idinvest Partners SA named Alban Wyniecki as an investment director.
Feb 6 Fox Television's broadcast of Super Bowl LI on Sunday night drew a 48.8 overnight rating, according to Nielsen data released by the network, lower than the previous two Super Bowls.