BRIEF-Gibraltar Industries to sell U.S. bar grating assets by its AMICO U.S. unit to unit of Nucor
* Gibraltar Industries sells US bar grating assets as part of previously announced US bar grating exit
Feb 6 Iradimed Corp
* Iradimed Corporation announces fourth quarter 2016 financial results
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.11
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.10
* Q4 revenue $6.0 million versus $8.8 million
* Sees q1 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.00 to $0.01
* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.14 to $0.18
* Sees q1 2017 gaap loss per share $0.01 to $0.02
* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.07 to $0.08
* Sees q1 2017 revenue $5.2 million to $5.3 million
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $23.9 million to $24.3 million
* Iradimed Corp - at december 31, 2016, company had approximately $1.6 million of backlog
* Iradimed Corp - at december 31, 2016, company had approximately $1.6 million of backlog and expects that backlog will approximate this level throughout 2017
* Iradimed Corp - company expects that approximately $0.3 million of its q1 2017 revenue will come from backlog
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.16, revenue view $24.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 6 Paris-based securities brokerage Idinvest Partners SA named Alban Wyniecki as an investment director.
Feb 6 Fox Television's broadcast of Super Bowl LI on Sunday night drew a 48.8 overnight rating, according to Nielsen data released by the network, lower than the previous two Super Bowls.