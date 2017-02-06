BRIEF-venBio says ISS endorses nominees at Immunomedics
* Venbio Select Advisor Llc - institutional shareholder services endorses full slate of Venbio nominees at Immunomedics
* Nrstor inc. Announces equity investment from labourers' pension fund of central and eastern canada
* Nrstor-Received $11 million equity financing commitment from labourers' pension fund of central and eastern canada (liuna)
* Nrstor- has received access to $200 million in additional capital in support of its project pipeline as part of a strategic partnership with the liuna
NEW YORK, Feb 6 Bond investor Bill Gross said on Monday that without quantitative easing from the European Central Bank and Bank of Japan the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield would "rather quickly" rise to 3.5 percent and the U.S. economy would sink into recession.
* S. Wil Vanloh reports 9.99 percent passive stake in Rice Energy Inc as of January 24, 2017 - SEC filing