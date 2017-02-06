BRIEF-Gibraltar Industries to sell U.S. bar grating assets by its AMICO U.S. unit to unit of Nucor
* Gibraltar Industries sells US bar grating assets as part of previously announced US bar grating exit
Feb 6 Galena Biopharma Inc
* Galena Biopharma reports positive outcome from the data safety monitoring board on the two neuvax (nelipepimut-s) clinical trials in combination with trastuzumab
* Interim efficacy analysis for low-to-intermediate (her2 1+/2+) trial now expected by end of 2017
* Both combination trials are deemed not futile and data safety monitoring board recommends that both trials continue
* DSMB expects to perform interim efficacy analysis near end of 2017
* Says data safety monitoring board reported that there are no safety concerns with either trial and neither was found to be futile
* Phase 2 trial showed agent is well tolerated with no increased cardiotoxicity associated with giving Neuvax with Trastuzumab Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 6 Paris-based securities brokerage Idinvest Partners SA named Alban Wyniecki as an investment director.
Feb 6 Fox Television's broadcast of Super Bowl LI on Sunday night drew a 48.8 overnight rating, according to Nielsen data released by the network, lower than the previous two Super Bowls.