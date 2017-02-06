Feb 6 Post Holdings Inc

* Post holdings announces commencement of senior notes offerings

* Post holdings announces commencement of senior notes offerings

* Post holdings inc says intends to commence $1,500.0 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025 and senior notes due 2027

* Post holdings inc - intends to use net proceeds from proposed offering to redeem its 6.75% senior notes due 2021 and its 7.375% senior notes due 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: