Feb 6 Sunopta Inc

* Sunopta inc. Announces david j. Colo as president and chief executive officer

* Interim ceo katrina l. Houde will continue her position on sunopta's board of directors

* Sunopta inc- colo will also become a member of sunopta board of directors