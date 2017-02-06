BRIEF-Hamilton Insurance Group says Attune appoints James Hobson CEO
Says Attune announced James Hobson accepted an offer to assume position of chief executive officer
Feb 6 Apollo Investment Corp :
* Apollo Investment Corporation reports financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2016
* Qtrly net investment income per share $0.17
* Net asset value per share as of end of quarter was $6.86 compared to $6.95 as of September 30, 2016, a 1.3% decrease
Qtrly earnings per share $0.05
Feb 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1445 GMT on Monday:
* To increase share capital to 21.0 million lira ($5.70 million) from 10.0 million lira through private placement