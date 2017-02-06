BRIEF-venBio says ISS endorses nominees at Immunomedics
* Venbio Select Advisor Llc - institutional shareholder services endorses full slate of Venbio nominees at Immunomedics
Feb 6 Icahn Enterprises Lp :
* Icahn Enterprises L.P. announces pricing terms for rights offering
* Says depositary unitholders will receive 0.07718 rights for each depositary unit held as of record date
* Icahn Enterprises - each whole right will entitle holder to acquire 1 newly issued depositary unit of Icahn Enterprises at subscription price of $53.71
NEW YORK, Feb 6 Bond investor Bill Gross said on Monday that without quantitative easing from the European Central Bank and Bank of Japan the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield would "rather quickly" rise to 3.5 percent and the U.S. economy would sink into recession.
* S. Wil Vanloh reports 9.99 percent passive stake in Rice Energy Inc as of January 24, 2017