BRIEF-Gibraltar Industries to sell U.S. bar grating assets by its AMICO U.S. unit to unit of Nucor
* Gibraltar Industries sells US bar grating assets as part of previously announced US bar grating exit
Feb 6 Scorpio Bulkers Inc
* Announces financial results for the fourth quarter of 2016
* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.29
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly vessel revenue $26.8 million versus $22 million
* During quarter reached agreements with shipyards to reduce price to be paid under shipbuilding contracts of 1 Kamsarmax vessel
* Time charter equivalent revenue was $26.8 million for Q4 of 2016 versus $22 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 6 Paris-based securities brokerage Idinvest Partners SA named Alban Wyniecki as an investment director.
Feb 6 Fox Television's broadcast of Super Bowl LI on Sunday night drew a 48.8 overnight rating, according to Nielsen data released by the network, lower than the previous two Super Bowls.