MOVES-Idinvest Partners names Alban Wyniecki as investment director
Feb 6 Paris-based securities brokerage Idinvest Partners SA named Alban Wyniecki as an investment director.
Feb 6 Rpx Corp
* RPX Corp announces CEO transition
* John Amster tendered his resignation as company's chief executive officer
* Named Marty Roberts, company's general counsel since 2010, as interim CEO, effective immediately
* RPX Corp sees total revenue for three months ended December 31, 2016 is expected to be approximately $82 million
* Q4 revenue view $83.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 6 Fox Television's broadcast of Super Bowl LI on Sunday night drew a 48.8 overnight rating, according to Nielsen data released by the network, lower than the previous two Super Bowls.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.26 pct (Updates to open)