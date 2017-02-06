BRIEF-Gibraltar Industries to sell U.S. bar grating assets by its AMICO U.S. unit to unit of Nucor
* Gibraltar Industries sells US bar grating assets as part of previously announced US bar grating exit
Feb 6 Enzymotec Ltd -
* Announces preliminary fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Sees q4 non-gaap loss per share $0.10
* Sees q4 2016 revenue $10.6 million
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $47.7 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 revenue view $49.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Gibraltar Industries sells US bar grating assets as part of previously announced US bar grating exit
Feb 6 Paris-based securities brokerage Idinvest Partners SA named Alban Wyniecki as an investment director.
Feb 6 Fox Television's broadcast of Super Bowl LI on Sunday night drew a 48.8 overnight rating, according to Nielsen data released by the network, lower than the previous two Super Bowls.