BRIEF-Gibraltar Industries to sell U.S. bar grating assets by its AMICO U.S. unit to unit of Nucor
* Gibraltar Industries sells US bar grating assets as part of previously announced US bar grating exit
Feb 6 Aircastle Ltd -
* Aircastle provides update on CEO medical leave of absence
* Mike Inglese, Aircastle's CFO and acting CEO, will continue to serve as acting CEO
* Ron's return expected to be during Q2
* Provided an update on status of chief executive officer Ron Wainshal's medical leave of absence
Feb 6 Paris-based securities brokerage Idinvest Partners SA named Alban Wyniecki as an investment director.
Feb 6 Fox Television's broadcast of Super Bowl LI on Sunday night drew a 48.8 overnight rating, according to Nielsen data released by the network, lower than the previous two Super Bowls.