Feb 6 Mercury General Corp -

* Mercury General Corporation announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results and declares quarterly dividend

* Mercury General Corp quarterly net premium earned $794.5 million versus $760.1 million

* Quarterly loss per share of $0.47

* Mercury General Corp quarterly total revenues $737.6 million versus $786.2 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.56, revenue view $827.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: