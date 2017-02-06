BRIEF-Gibraltar Industries to sell U.S. bar grating assets by its AMICO U.S. unit to unit of Nucor
* Gibraltar Industries sells US bar grating assets as part of previously announced US bar grating exit
Feb 6 Endologix Inc :
* Endologix announces appointment of Dan Lemaitre as chairman of the board
* Says Dan Lemaitre appointed chairman of the board
* Endologix Inc - Dan Lemaitre, lead independent director, has been appointed chairman, and John Mcdermott, will continue to serve as CEO
* Endologix Inc - board of directors has elected to separate positions of chairman of board and chief executive officer, effective today Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 6 Paris-based securities brokerage Idinvest Partners SA named Alban Wyniecki as an investment director.
Feb 6 Fox Television's broadcast of Super Bowl LI on Sunday night drew a 48.8 overnight rating, according to Nielsen data released by the network, lower than the previous two Super Bowls.