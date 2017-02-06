CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weaker as oil slips; trade data eyed

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3073, or 76.49 U.S. cents * Bond prices higher across the maturity curve TORONTO, Feb 6 The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as oil prices slipped and bond yields set a one-week low, with investors awaiting December trade data due on Tuesday for signs of momentum in a nascent export revival. The loonie, as Canada's currency is colloquially known, has gained for two straight weeks on a combination of favorable econom