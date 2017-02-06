BRIEF-General Dynamics awarded Navy's command N6 IT support contract
* General Dynamics awarded Navy's command N6 IT support contract
Feb 6 Virtus Total Return Fund
* Virtus total return fund and zweig fund announce proposed merger
* Subject to approval of each fund's shareholders, directors of the virtus total return fund will merge into zweig fund
* Combined fund would adopt name "virtus total return fund inc." and retain "zf" ticker symbol Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* General Dynamics awarded Navy's command N6 IT support contract
* Companies will retain existing management (Recasts, adds analyst comments)
* Gibraltar Industries sells US bar grating assets as part of previously announced US bar grating exit