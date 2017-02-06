MOVES-Idinvest Partners names Alban Wyniecki as investment director
Feb 6 Paris-based securities brokerage Idinvest Partners SA named Alban Wyniecki as an investment director.
Feb 6 Kindred Biosciences Inc
* Kindred biosciences receives early approval of effectiveness technical section from fda for mirataz new animal drug application
* Kindred biosciences inc - has received a technical section complete letter for effectiveness from u.s. Food and drug administration
* Kindred biosciences inc says expect approval of mirataz in second half of 2017 assuming no unforeseen delays in review process
* Kindred biosciences inc - basis for complete letter was a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled pivotal field study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 6 Fox Television's broadcast of Super Bowl LI on Sunday night drew a 48.8 overnight rating, according to Nielsen data released by the network, lower than the previous two Super Bowls.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.26 pct (Updates to open)