Feb 6 Kindred Biosciences Inc

* Kindred biosciences receives early approval of effectiveness technical section from fda for mirataz new animal drug application

* Kindred biosciences inc - has received a technical section complete letter for effectiveness from u.s. Food and drug administration

* Kindred biosciences inc says expect approval of mirataz in second half of 2017 assuming no unforeseen delays in review process

* Kindred biosciences inc - basis for complete letter was a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled pivotal field study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: