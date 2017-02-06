BRIEF-General Dynamics awarded Navy's command N6 IT support contract
* General Dynamics awarded Navy's command N6 IT support contract
Feb 6 Jetpay Corp
* Jetpay executes agreement with the office of the Illinois State Treasurer to become the payment processor for e-pay
* Agreement is for an initial term of six years with four one-year renewal options
* Revenues under agreement are expected to begin in Q4 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* General Dynamics awarded Navy's command N6 IT support contract
* Companies will retain existing management (Recasts, adds analyst comments)
* Gibraltar Industries sells US bar grating assets as part of previously announced US bar grating exit